Dr. James Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Campbell, MD
Dr. James Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
- 1 4747 W Country Gables Dr, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 439-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
I don’t know what to say except that I am very grateful to Dr. Campbell and his office for always making me feel cared about. I have been going to Dr. Campbell for about 15 years and he is brilliant yet down to earth. He has given me tools I will take away for the rest of my life. I am very sad he is retiring.
About Dr. James Campbell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1063405629
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.