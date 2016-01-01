Dr. James Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2101 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 428-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588654271
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
