Dr. James Caplan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Caplan, MD
Dr. James Caplan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Caplan's Office Locations
Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 606, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3496
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Caplan since about 2018 because I have had shortness of breath on exertion. He pays attention to details (like family history), looks for contradictions in medications, and does not hesitate to order appropriate tests to try to determine what the problem is exactly He is an excellent communicator, patient, thorough, and understanding. His staff are wonderful. I am so appreciative for his nurse, Ms. Aldana, who is one of the best nurses I have experienced. This is a most caring, compassionate office, which is difficult to find when combined such wisdom and brilliance!
About Dr. James Caplan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplan has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.