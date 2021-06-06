Dr. James Capozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Capozzi, MD
Overview of Dr. James Capozzi, MD
Dr. James Capozzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Capozzi's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having pain in my right knee for years. When I could not walk an aisle in a supermarket without excruciating pain and numbness in my foot, I knew it was time to seek help. After several attempts of treatment an x-ray revealed surgery was the only answer! The minute I met Dr. Capozzi I felt extremely comfortable. He looks you directly in the eye to talk to you. He explains everything from why you are in pain and why the surgery is needed. His bedside manner is warm and professional. Of course, just as most patients, I should have had the replacement done a long time ago. Dr. Capozzi’s team follows you after your surgery and you can reach them anytime. I have complete confidence in Dr. Capozzi to keep me enjoying my grandchildren and dancing!!
About Dr. James Capozzi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
