Overview of Dr. James Carinder, DO

Dr. James Carinder, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carinder works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.