Dr. James Carinder, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Carinder, DO
Dr. James Carinder, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carinder works at
Dr. Carinder's Office Locations
-
1
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center - Covington, LA1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’v been going to Dr. Carinder for about nine years. He’s very nice and takes his time with his patients.. When he left the Slidell office I followed him to Covington as did a lot of his patients. I’d recommend him to anyone who needs a hematologist, he’s that good.
About Dr. James Carinder, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508821372
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oncology
