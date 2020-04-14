Dr. James Carleo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carleo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Carleo, MD
Dr. James Carleo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Carleo's Office Locations
MacArthur OB/GYN3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 360, Irving, TX 75062 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Las Colinas Office7429 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 256-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to my first OB appointment meeting Dr. Carleo was great.
About Dr. James Carleo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750384228
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Rochester
