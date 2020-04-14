Overview of Dr. James Carleo, MD

Dr. James Carleo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Carleo works at MacArthur OB/GYN in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.