Dr. James Carleo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Carleo, MD

Dr. James Carleo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Carleo works at MacArthur OB/GYN in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carleo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MacArthur OB/GYN
    3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 360, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Las Colinas Office
    7429 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 256-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
High Risk Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
High Risk Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Went to my first OB appointment meeting Dr. Carleo was great.
    — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. James Carleo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750384228
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Carleo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carleo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carleo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carleo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carleo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carleo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

