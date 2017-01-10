Dr. Carnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Carnes, MD
Overview of Dr. James Carnes, MD
Dr. James Carnes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnes' Office Locations
- 1 1488 PO Box, Columbia, SC 29202 Directions (803) 254-6391
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carnes is very knowledgeable when it comes to Alzheimer's disease.
About Dr. James Carnes, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1740291061
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
