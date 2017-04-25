Dr. James Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Carr, MD
Dr. James Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
- 1 10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 113, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been extremely satisfied and would highly recommend this company to anyone. Both Dr. Carr and Robin are excellent physicians and go over and beyond their call of duty. The customer service at the front desk is awesome!
About Dr. James Carr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316918238
Education & Certifications
- Kingston Genl Hosp-Queens U
- Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
