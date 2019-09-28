Overview of Dr. James Carr, MD

Dr. James Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Carr works at James A Carr MD in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.