Dr. James Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Carr, MD
Dr. James Carr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Carr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
-
1
James B Carr, MD - Orthopedic Spine Surgeon1551 Bishop St Ste 210, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 547-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
Great surgeon !!!!!
About Dr. James Carr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720197353
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Via Christi Regional Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- California State University Northridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.