Overview of Dr. James Carraway, MD

Dr. James Carraway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Carraway works at The Hague Cosmetic Center in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.