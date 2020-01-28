See All Plastic Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. James Carraway, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Norfolk, VA
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Carraway, MD

Dr. James Carraway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Carraway works at The Hague Cosmetic Center in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carraway's Office Locations

    The Hague Cosmetic Center
    400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23510
    EVMS Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Center
    5589 Greenwich Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Pain

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I have been his patient since 5/1976 and I still am. He is fabulous. I had my left eye removed do to a melanoma and He did my reconstruction surgery. That was in 1993 unless I tell people know one knows I have a false eye, looks so natural. He did a partial face lift, liposuction, prior scar revision and several other things. I am 79 years old and most people think I am in my fifties. He is honest, kind, highly qualified surgeon in the area. He takes the best care of you. I started going to him for my mastectomy in 1976. He spent time explaining the surgery process to my husband and I. He did a fabulous job. In 2 weeks pain free and looked great. I lived in Virginia Beach at that time. I have traveled from Washington State and now Arizona to have him do my surgeries. I wouldn't want anyone else cutting on my face. You won't be sorry. 2012 at 72 I was voted Ms Senior Washington State & most photogenic. You are welcome to look at my picture on fb Joan Schield see his work.
    Joan Schield — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. James Carraway, MD
    About Dr. James Carraway, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 61 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1578536967
    Education & Certifications

    • Glasgow Royal Infirmary
    • Eastern Virginia Med School Norfolk
    • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Carraway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carraway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carraway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carraway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

