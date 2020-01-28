Dr. James Carraway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carraway, MD
Overview of Dr. James Carraway, MD
Dr. James Carraway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Carraway works at
Dr. Carraway's Office Locations
-
1
The Hague Cosmetic Center400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 274-4000
-
2
EVMS Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Center5589 Greenwich Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 557-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carraway?
I have been his patient since 5/1976 and I still am. He is fabulous. I had my left eye removed do to a melanoma and He did my reconstruction surgery. That was in 1993 unless I tell people know one knows I have a false eye, looks so natural. He did a partial face lift, liposuction, prior scar revision and several other things. I am 79 years old and most people think I am in my fifties. He is honest, kind, highly qualified surgeon in the area. He takes the best care of you. I started going to him for my mastectomy in 1976. He spent time explaining the surgery process to my husband and I. He did a fabulous job. In 2 weeks pain free and looked great. I lived in Virginia Beach at that time. I have traveled from Washington State and now Arizona to have him do my surgeries. I wouldn't want anyone else cutting on my face. You won't be sorry. 2012 at 72 I was voted Ms Senior Washington State & most photogenic. You are welcome to look at my picture on fb Joan Schield see his work.
About Dr. James Carraway, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578536967
Education & Certifications
- Glasgow Royal Infirmary
- Eastern Virginia Med School Norfolk
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carraway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carraway accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carraway works at
Dr. Carraway speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carraway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carraway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.