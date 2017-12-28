Dr. James Carroll, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carroll, DMD
Overview
Dr. James Carroll, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gaffney, SC.
Locations
Carroll, James M Dmd Pa941 N LOGAN ST, Gaffney, SC 29341 Directions (864) 761-0940
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carroll & his staff are EXCELLENT. I have been going here for at least 15yrs. Never had a problem. If u need a dentist, give Dr. Carroll a call. You will not regret it. Love these people. ?
About Dr. James Carroll, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1548313018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
