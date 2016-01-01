Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. James Carroll, MD
Dr. James Carroll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
- 1 120 Westheimer Rd Ste Am, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 814-3730
-
2
Aids Healthcare Foundation1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 407, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 662-0492
-
3
Houston Office4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 520-6360Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Carroll, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649293689
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.