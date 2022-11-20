See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. James Carter Sr, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Carter Sr, MD

Dr. James Carter Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.

Dr. Carter Sr works at Memphis/Shelby County Ped Grp in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carter Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis/Shelby County Ped Grp
    1444 E Shelby Dr Ste 317, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 396-8281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Tandra Williams — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. James Carter Sr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336143239
    Education & Certifications

    • Meharry Medical College
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Carter Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter Sr works at Memphis/Shelby County Ped Grp in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Carter Sr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

