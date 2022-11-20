Dr. James Carter Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carter Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Carter Sr, MD
Dr. James Carter Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Memphis/Shelby County Ped Grp1444 E Shelby Dr Ste 317, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 396-8281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome he was my doctor my daughter’s doctor and now he is my granddaughter’s doctor.
About Dr. James Carter Sr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter Sr.
