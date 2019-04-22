Overview of Dr. James Carter, MD

Dr. James Carter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at JAMES E CARTER MD in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.