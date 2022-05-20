Overview

Dr. James Carver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caney, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carver works at Jane Phillips Caney Rural Health in Caney, KS with other offices in Coffeyville, KS and Independence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.