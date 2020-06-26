See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Cashman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Cashman, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Cashman, MD

Dr. James Cashman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Cashman works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Biliary Atresia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
4.7 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Hahn Soe-Lin, MD
Dr. Hahn Soe-Lin, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Cashman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence J Koep MD PC
    2218 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-2543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biliary Atresia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Biliary Atresia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Liver Cyst Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Partial Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Left Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Right Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Trisegmentectomy Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Portacaval Shunt Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Anastamosis, Extrahepatic Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Anastamosis, Intrahepatic Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transduodenal Sphincteroplasty Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cashman?

    Jun 26, 2020
    Great bedside manners. He and his staff are as close to perfection as I could hope for
    Jeff Dilbeck — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Cashman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Cashman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cashman to family and friends

    Dr. Cashman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cashman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Cashman, MD.

    About Dr. James Cashman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568467678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Phoenix Intregrated Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cashman works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cashman’s profile.

    Dr. Cashman has seen patients for Biliary Atresia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Cashman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.