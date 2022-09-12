Dr. J Bradley Cavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Bradley Cavender, MD
Dr. J Bradley Cavender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Cardiovascular Associates Of The Southeast (CVA)200 Montgomery Hwy Ste 225, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 543-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
I have been with Dr Cavendar for 5 years now. Him & God saved my life. He gives me a hug every time I see him.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of North Alabama
- Internal Medicine
