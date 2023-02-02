Dr. James Celestin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Celestin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Celestin, MD
Dr. James Celestin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Celestin's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Umass Memorial Mri & Imaging Center LLC28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 964-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Celestin is helping me with back pain. He is caring, knows his stuff. He even called to check that everything was good and if I had another appointment when he didn't see one.
About Dr. James Celestin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508986084
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Program
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celestin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celestin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Celestin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celestin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.