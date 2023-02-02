Overview of Dr. James Celestin, MD

Dr. James Celestin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Celestin works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.