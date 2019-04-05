Overview of Dr. James Chafin, MD

Dr. James Chafin, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Chafin works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.