Dr. James Chambers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chambers, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
Cardiology Institute Michigan5100 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He has served myself for many years very well,great guy with a great staff many years. Experiance.
About Dr. James Chambers, DO
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295722288
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
