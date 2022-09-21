Dr. James Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Chan, MD
Dr. James Chan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clackamas, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Mt. Scott ENT & Sleep Medicine9280 SE Sunnybrook Blvd Ste 300, Clackamas, OR 97015 Directions (971) 299-2633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Chan to remove an area I thought to be Basal Cell Carcinoma. It turned out I was correct and Dr Chan removed the area without a scare and in a way I did not have any discomfort at all. He is a wonderful person and a doctor who has given me great comfort. I also attend his Aesthetic Center and have found Amanda as my favorite Esthetician. Thank you Dr Chan and all your outstanding team.
About Dr. James Chan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
