Dr. James Chandler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Chandler, MD

Dr. James Chandler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Medical Center

Dr. Chandler works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 08, 2021
    I am seeing Dr Chandler as a second opinion doctor because a foot mid-section arthritis removal surgery did not go well with a previous doctor. I have previously reviewed that doctor elsewhere so I will not name him here. Dr Chandler is very patient and understanding and explains everything in great detail. He explained to me all aspects of what is going on in my foot and what is still causing the pain. He recommended a procedure that has alleviated some of my pain. I still have arthritis in my foot but at lest he explained everything going on thoroughly and I can decide in the future if I need more surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    LEmry — Nov 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Chandler, MD
    About Dr. James Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043297310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Internship
    • Greenville Hosp System
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

