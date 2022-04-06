Dr. James Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chandler, MD
Dr. James Chandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Lakeland Surgical Clinic Pllc971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1460, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-3202
St Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center970 Lakeland Dr Ste 15, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (949) 852-3400
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Chandler is a brilliant doctor who is professional as well as personable. He explains everything clearly and answers questions kindly with a smile. Prior to surgery he told me everything to expect so there were no surprises. I was nervous but he made me feel comfortable. It is obvious that he cares about his patients. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James Chandler, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
