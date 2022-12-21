Dr. James Chanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chanez, MD
Dr. James Chanez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Meth Hosps
MDVIP - Dallas, Texas - Walnut Hill - Suite 4148230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 414, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chanez is a wonderful doctor. The staff is courteous and attentive. The wait time is minimal with MDVIP. You will not go wrong coming to this office.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093755316
- Meth Hosps
Dr. Chanez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.