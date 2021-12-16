See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. James Chang, MD

Pain Management
4.4 (28)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Chang, MD

Dr. James Chang, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Kenneth S Chang MD in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Ridgefield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth S Chang MD
    3144 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 943-7670
  2. 2
    JKC Pain Mgt LLC
    605 Broad Ave Ste 201, Ridgefield, NJ 07657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 943-7670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053501916
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY|NYU Med Ctr, NYU
    Internship
    • Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

