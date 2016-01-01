See All Hand Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. James Chang Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Chang Jr, MD

Dr. James Chang Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Chang Jr works at Stanford Hand Surgery in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang Jr's Office Locations

    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5256
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Plastic Surgery Administrative & Academi
    770 Welch Rd Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Chang Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education

