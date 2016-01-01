Overview of Dr. James Chang Jr, MD

Dr. James Chang Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Chang Jr works at Stanford Hand Surgery in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.