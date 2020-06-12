See All Dermatologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. James Chapman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Chapman, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Chapman works at Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center PC in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO, Castle Rock, CO and Evergreen, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center PC
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 493-1910
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center P.c.
    12645 E EUCLID DR, Englewood, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 493-1910
  3. 3
    Castle Rock
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 493-1910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center P.c.
    30960 Stagecoach Blvd Ste W140, Evergreen, CO 80439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 670-7065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr. James Chapman is an extraordinary surgeon and physician to be sure, but what really defines and sets him apart his ability to treat your soul as well as your body. He is gifted in every way.
    Jeffrey — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. James Chapman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437141900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

