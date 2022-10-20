Overview of Dr. James Chappuis, MD

Dr. James Chappuis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.



Dr. Chappuis works at Spine Center Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Forest Park, GA and Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.