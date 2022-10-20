Dr. James Chappuis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Chappuis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.
Spine Center Atlanta3161 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-5812Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Spine Center Savannah310 Eisenhower Dr Ste 12, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 348-8561
Spine Center Atlanta South4940 Governors Dr Ste 205, Forest Park, GA 30297 Directions (678) 506-7692
Spine Center Atlanta East1309 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste H, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 331-5327Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
He is one of the best doctors I've ever had in my presence! His bed side swag lol and they way he lets you ask questions with out feeling stupid! You can really tell he is there for you and not just a check! They really don't make em like that now days! I would recommend him to anyone!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Klinikum Karlsbad - Langensteinbach Karlsbad, Germany|Klinikum Karlsbad Langensteinbach
- Campbell Clinic/University Of Tennessee|Campbell Fndn University Of Tn|Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- Mercy Hosp|Rotating/Mercy Hospital
- Medical College Of Ohio
Dr. Chappuis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chappuis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
719 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappuis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappuis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappuis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappuis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.