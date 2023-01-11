Overview

Dr. James Charles, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at James A Charles MD in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.