Dr. James Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Charles, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
James A Charles MD8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-6614Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Talented and intelligent visit. Wonderful office staff, helpful. His nurse smart and kind. Visit was comprehensive and his treatment of my migraines was successful! He is the best in the business. Call for appointment and you will be very satisfied!! No one is better! He is a triple board certified general neurologist, specialist and certified in headache medicine. The office is run smoothly, friendly. Joanne
About Dr. James Charles, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
