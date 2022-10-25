See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Chelnis, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Chelnis, MD

Dr. James Chelnis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Chelnis works at Manhattan Oculoplastics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chelnis' Office Locations

    Manhattan Oculoplastics
    110 E 40th St Rm 404, New York, NY 10016
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enophthalmos Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exophthalmos Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
FAA Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Gland Tumor Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Orbit Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Short Tarsus - Absence of Lower Eyelashes Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sturge-Weber Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. James Chelnis, MD

    Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English, Russian
    Male
    1952612913
    Education & Certifications

    St Jude Children's Research Hospital|University Tenn Hlth Sci Ctr|Vanderbilt University
    University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Carney Hospital
    U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
    • Mount Sinai South Nassau

