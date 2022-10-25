Overview of Dr. James Chelnis, MD

Dr. James Chelnis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Chelnis works at Manhattan Oculoplastics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.