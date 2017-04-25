Dr. James Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chen, MD
Dr. James Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine450 Sutter St Rm 400, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 900-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chen always takes the time to explain treatment and answer questions. He was amazing throughout the pre and post surgery phases, always willing and encouraging to call with problems and questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- University of California San Francisco
- University Of Hawaii Queens Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
