Dr. James Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Amg Thyroid Center11 Overlook Rd Ste 195, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-6995
-
2
Center for Digestive Health At Overlook99 Beauvoir Ave Fl 4, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr Chen has been treating me for a thyroid problem for 6 or 7 years and with his help, my thyroid condition has been perfectly under control since I started coming to him when I was initially diagnosed. I have always found him to be kind, gentle and helpful, and he is always willing to answer any questions that I might have. I have also never found his staff to be anything other than pleasant and helpful and he and his staff seem to be pretty on time with scheduling. I've never had to wait for more than a few minutes when I arrive for my appointment, unlike many doctors that keep you waiting for 30 to 60 minutes before they call you in and then leave you for another 20 minutes sitting alone in the exam room! Overall for years I've been very pleased with all of my experiences with Dr Chen and with his office.
About Dr. James Chen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- 1427092626
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.