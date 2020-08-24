Dr. James Cheshier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheshier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cheshier, MD
Overview of Dr. James Cheshier, MD
Dr. James Cheshier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Cheshier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cheshier's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine3222 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 785-2825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheshier?
This Dr is great kinda quiet, but he is very very knowable.
About Dr. James Cheshier, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1730186875
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheshier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheshier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheshier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheshier works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheshier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheshier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheshier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheshier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.