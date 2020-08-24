See All Pediatricians in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. James Cheshier, MD

Pediatrics
1.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Cheshier, MD

Dr. James Cheshier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Cheshier works at Center For Ped/Adlscnt Med in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cheshier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
    The Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
3222 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903
(479) 785-2825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Aug 24, 2020
    This Dr is great kinda quiet, but he is very very knowable.
    — Aug 24, 2020
    About Dr. James Cheshier, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cheshier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheshier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheshier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheshier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheshier works at Center For Ped/Adlscnt Med in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Cheshier’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheshier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheshier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheshier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheshier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

