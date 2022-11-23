See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. James Cho, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. James Cho, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dr. Cho works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clayton Behavioral
    9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 222-5814
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Confusion
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Gender Dysphoria
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr cho is the best psychiatrist
    Anthony J Campise — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. James Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376706754
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati Forensic Psychiatry
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

