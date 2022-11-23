Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cho, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
Clayton Behavioral9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 222-5814Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr cho is the best psychiatrist
About Dr. James Cho, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1376706754
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Forensic Psychiatry
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Rutgers College
- Forensic Psychiatry
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.