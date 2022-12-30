Overview

Dr. James Choe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Choe works at Casper Porter Choe Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.