Overview of Dr. James Choi, MD

Dr. James Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Presbyterian/Columbia and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Adult And Pediatric Urology Of Hunterdon in Bedminster, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.