Overview of Dr. James Choi, MD

Dr. James Choi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.