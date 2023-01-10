Overview

Dr. James Choi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.