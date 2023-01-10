Dr. James Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Choi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (972) 824-8721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-8692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Capstone Pain and Spine Center3920 W Wheatland Rd Ste 134, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 345-8692
-
4
Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Consultants1305 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Dr. Choi is an exceptional cardiologist and surgeon
About Dr. James Choi, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1497729123
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.