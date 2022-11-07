Dr. James Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Delray 2024675 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chong sent me for a scan immediately after my colonoscopy. Result showed an abscess on my colon. Told me to go to the ER immediately. If neglected I might have died. Would highly recommend this efficient caring doctor.
About Dr. James Chong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538130828
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chong has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.