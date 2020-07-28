See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. James Choo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Choo, MD

Dr. James Choo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Choo works at Pain Consultants of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Consultants of East Tennessee Pllc
    1540 Member Ln Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 579-0552
  2. 2
    Pain Consultants of East Tennessee - Oak Ridge
    575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 110, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 579-0552
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I have been a chronic pain patient for over 10 years. I was in the Tennova Pain Center for many years on high levels of opiates and procedures that didn’t help. I came to Pain Consultants when the state closed Tennova and I have NOTHING but praise for these doctors and this pain center. Dr Browder has retired now, so I am seeing Dr Choo for consults and procedures. I have been struggling with neck pain for 15 years, and acute neck pain for 2 years. After surgery was unsuccessful in relieving my pain, I received a procedure that has absolutely almost obliterated my pain. For a chronic pain patient, this relief brings tears. Dr Choo is extremely knowledgeable about the opiate crisis, adverse childhood experiences, and procedures that ease pain without the use of heavy opiates. Their center has everything a chronic pain patient needs, from psychological assessment, to physical therapy and surgery center. Best gift I’ve ever received from a doctor, at none.
    Marilyn Maines — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. James Choo, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396935227
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clin Fdn Hosp
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

