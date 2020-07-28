Dr. James Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Choo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Choo, MD
Dr. James Choo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Choo works at
Dr. Choo's Office Locations
Pain Consultants of East Tennessee Pllc1540 Member Ln Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 579-0552
Pain Consultants of East Tennessee - Oak Ridge575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 110, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 579-0552Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a chronic pain patient for over 10 years. I was in the Tennova Pain Center for many years on high levels of opiates and procedures that didn’t help. I came to Pain Consultants when the state closed Tennova and I have NOTHING but praise for these doctors and this pain center. Dr Browder has retired now, so I am seeing Dr Choo for consults and procedures. I have been struggling with neck pain for 15 years, and acute neck pain for 2 years. After surgery was unsuccessful in relieving my pain, I received a procedure that has absolutely almost obliterated my pain. For a chronic pain patient, this relief brings tears. Dr Choo is extremely knowledgeable about the opiate crisis, adverse childhood experiences, and procedures that ease pain without the use of heavy opiates. Their center has everything a chronic pain patient needs, from psychological assessment, to physical therapy and surgery center. Best gift I’ve ever received from a doctor, at none.
About Dr. James Choo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdn Hosp
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
