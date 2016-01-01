Overview

Dr. James Chou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Chou works at HARVARD VANGUARD MEDICAL ASSOC - CENTRAL PEDIATRIC in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.