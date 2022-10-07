See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (95)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD

Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.

Dr. Chow works at Chow Surgical LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Chow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chow Surgical LLC
    3700 N 24th St Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 490-6561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bi-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cementless Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 07, 2022
    After thoroughly vetting and meeting with several other practices, I felt cared for and watched over at each step by the dedicated, knowledgeable, and caring staff. A list-minute surgical date change, and a hospital glitch, were deftly handled by his team. Dr. Chow, his stellar reputation notwithstanding, was engaging. I had his full attention during our pre op teleconference. We talked at length, as we did again during the pre-surgery in-person visit. As to cost, I wanted the best, given all the horror stories I had heard about from similar surgeries. Also I had no qualms as to the outcome nor any anxiety. At three weeks post-surgery, I have zero hip pain and no pain from the surgery itself. I continue to use a walker to help me focus on not faltering and to concentrate on moving slower. I begin PT soon and know that I will be as able as any 83 yo to accomplish any tasks and to resume my desired life style.
    Dr. Harold Finkelstein — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184765257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital|Orthopaedic Center Of Southern Illinois
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

