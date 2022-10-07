Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD
Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Chow's Office Locations
Chow Surgical LLC3700 N 24th St Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 490-6561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
After thoroughly vetting and meeting with several other practices, I felt cared for and watched over at each step by the dedicated, knowledgeable, and caring staff. A list-minute surgical date change, and a hospital glitch, were deftly handled by his team. Dr. Chow, his stellar reputation notwithstanding, was engaging. I had his full attention during our pre op teleconference. We talked at length, as we did again during the pre-surgery in-person visit. As to cost, I wanted the best, given all the horror stories I had heard about from similar surgeries. Also I had no qualms as to the outcome nor any anxiety. At three weeks post-surgery, I have zero hip pain and no pain from the surgery itself. I continue to use a walker to help me focus on not faltering and to concentrate on moving slower. I begin PT soon and know that I will be as able as any 83 yo to accomplish any tasks and to resume my desired life style.
About Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1184765257
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital|Orthopaedic Center Of Southern Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.