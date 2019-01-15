Overview

Dr. James Christmas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christmas works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.