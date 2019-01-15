Dr. James Christmas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christmas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Christmas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Christmas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christmas works at
Locations
1
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5103Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5104
3
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 569-9693
4
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 207-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my first time being a patient with this group and so far so good. My first visit was a little crazy but Dr. Christmas made sure that I was still able to be seen. Dr. Christmas performed a procedure for me recently and things went very well!! He made sure that I was comfortable and that I was aware of ALL important information. I look forward to my future visits with Dr. Christmas and his team!!
About Dr. James Christmas, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1003885492
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christmas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christmas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christmas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christmas has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christmas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christmas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christmas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christmas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christmas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.