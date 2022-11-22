Dr. James Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Chuang, MD
Dr. James Chuang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chuang's Office Locations
Valley Ent2081 W Frye Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 753-1459
Arizona Specialty Surgery Center2905 W Warner Rd Ste 10, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 386-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have to admit I was quite concerned about my appointment after reading some of the online reviews. I decided to keep my appointment and decide for myself; boy am I glad I did. Dr. Chuang talks fast but he is very thorough. He takes notes, then tells you what he heard you say and offers you the ability to change or agree. He far exceeded my expectations and I hope anytime I need an ENT, he'll still be around. He's incredible!!
About Dr. James Chuang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114996469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
