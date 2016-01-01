Overview

Dr. James Chun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Chun works at Breall, O'Brien, Lee, Soto, Chun, Teng and Curran in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.