Overview

Dr. James Church, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Church works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.