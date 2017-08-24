Dr. James Cirbus Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirbus Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cirbus Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cirbus Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamestown, NY.
Dr. Cirbus Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Jamestown Area Medical Assocs15 S Main St Ste 110, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 483-2320
-
2
Womans Christian Association207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 487-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was in heart failure with an ejection fraction in the single digits. I am now well on the road to a full recovery thanks to the care decisions that Dr. Cirbus made for me. There is no reason to leave Jamestown, NY for competent cardiological care.
About Dr. James Cirbus Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1932142346
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirbus Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirbus Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirbus Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirbus Jr works at
Dr. Cirbus Jr has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cirbus Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirbus Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirbus Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirbus Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirbus Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.