Dr. James Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. James Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Digestive Health Services, SC3825 Highland Ave Ste 302, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 434-9312
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 434-9312
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Clark several times over a number of years. I have always found him to be pleasant, caring and professional. I will not hesitate to see him again in the future. Thank you Dr. Clark for a job well done.
About Dr. James Clark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.