Dr. James Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Clark, MD
Dr. James Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Presbyterian Medical Group8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Have met Dr Clark a few times and have always been impressed with his manner. He performed surgery on my finger and his bedside manner and personality is above superior Highly reccomended
About Dr. James Clark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1700076197
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
